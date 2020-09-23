The first Political Consultations Commission between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was held on Tuesday via video conference.

The UAE delegation was headed by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, while the Lithuanian side was led by Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Neris Germanas.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the two countries’ experience in combating the coronavirus, as well as the UAE’s humanitarian efforts in this regard, its assistance to affected countries, and the importance of solidarity and international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

The meeting also touched upon means to further develop bilateral relations and joint cooperation. It also tackled current regional and international developments and the two parties’ stances.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation through regional and international organisations to reinforce shared positions on topics addressed at the regional and international levels.

