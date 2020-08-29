The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced the gradual reopening of mosques and places of worship in industrial cities and labour sites, with all precautionary measures remaining the same as before, including a capacity limit of 30%, reports WAM.

The two government entities confirmed that they will ensure all preventive and precautionary measures are applied in mosques and places of worship before reopening is approved. They also stressed the need for all worshippers to adhere to the safety regulations previously announced regarding the reopening of prayer rooms, which include a physical distancing of 3 metres between worshipers, avoiding gatherings during prayer time and shaking hands in all forms, sterilising the hands before and after visiting the mosques and places of worship and always wearing masks.

In addition, worshippers are obligated to read the Qur’an through their personal electronic devices, use a single prayer mat and download the Al Hosn application to their smartphones.

