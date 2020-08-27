US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the UAE on Wednesday as he called for Gulf unity on issues such as Iran’s influence in the region and the normalisation of relations with Israel.

Pompeo’s visit followed the announcement of a historic US-brokered peace accord between the UAE and Israel on August 13.

The US is hopeful other Arab nations will follow with agreements such as the Abraham Accord, and last week UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said more nations were on a path to normalising relations, reports the national.

“Excited to arrive in the United Arab Emirates and congratulate the Emirati people on the historic Abraham Accords – the most significant step toward peace in the Middle East in over 25 years,” Mr Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

“Hopeful we will build on this momentum towards regional peace.”

National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed received Mr Pompeo in Abu Dhabi, along with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation. The three officials discussed co-operation between their countries, the coronavirus pandemic and the Abraham Accord, WAM reported. Also Read: Palestine: Bahrain pushes two state solution

