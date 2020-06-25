A number of prominent cultural sites in Abu Dhabi officially reopened to the public yesterday following months of COVID-19-imposed precautionary lockdown.

The reopening of select sites is part of a wider plan to help the community recover and return life to ‘normal’. In its first phase, DCT Abu Dhabi reopened Qasr Al Hosn, the Cultural Foundation, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi in the city of Abu Dhabi, whilst in Al Ain, sites including Al Ain Oasis, Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Jahili Fort, and the Al Ain Palace Museum have also resumed their operations.

Strict health and safety guidelines, as well as precautionary measures have been implemented across all cultural sites.

Saood Al Hosani, Acting Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “Reopening several key cultural sites in Abu Dhabi will enable the community to begin its ‘healing process’ following the ‘lockdown’ period. For our community’s safety, we have implemented stringent COVID-19 preventative measures across all sites, giving people the confidence to return to and safely enjoy their favourite cultural sites.”

Entry tickets for Qasr Al Hosn and the Louvre Abu Dhabi will be required to be pre-booked online. Most cultural sites are operating under new opening and closing schedules (10am to 7pm on weekdays and Saturday, and 2pm to 7pm on Fridays). The operation hours for the Louvre Abu Dhabi are 10am to 6.30pm, except on Mondays when the museum is closed.

The Cultural Foundation has also opened its doors to visitors, providing crucial cultural content not only in physical form, but also through online performances which can be viewed on the DCT’s CulturAll digital platform, to supplement the institution’s artistic programme.

In Al Ain region, Al Ain Oasis, Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Jahili Fort and the Al Ain Palace Museum have also reopened their doors to visitors. These sites constitute an important chain of historical sites that reflect the wealth and diversity of the cultural scene in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

