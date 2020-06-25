Kuwait will start the second phase of going back to normalcy on Tuesday (June 30).

The Cabinet which held an extraordinary meeting, decided to reduce curfew hours to run from 8:00 pm until 5:00 am – local time, said Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

In a press conference after the cabinet’s exceptional meeting, Government spokesperson Tareq Al Mezrem said that a number of decisions were made as part of the second phase of returning back to.

Health Minister Dr. Basel Al-Sabah has also been assigned to continue assessing the health situation in the lockdown areas of Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Mahboula, and Farwaniya to better handle the situation and curb the spread of COVID-19, BNA reports.

“Government and ministerial entities will allow employees to resume work on June 30 under specific decisions made by the cabinet as part of overall plan to bring back normal life in the country”, AlMezrem said.

