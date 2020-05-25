Al Hamra, the leading real estate brand in Ras Al Khaimah informed that its leisure and hospitality assets reopened. To ensure the wellbeing of the guests and employees, the company has implemented a comprehensive set of measures which comply with the guidelines and protocols as the crisis of covid continues, Christopher Hewett, the Vice President in Hospitality said.

Hewett added, Al Hamra “as per the directives of the Ras Al Khaimah government and Crisis and Disasters Management Federal Authority, we have opened our leisure assets including Al Hamra Golf Club, the leading golf club in the Northern Emirates; Al Hamra Marina and Yacht Club along with our two signature hotels, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach and Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah”.

The Golf Club of Al Hamra has opened to club members, hotel guests and UAE registered golfers with stringent preventive measures in place such as limited player capacity, single-use carts. A limit on players per groups as well as sanitisation of all carts before and after use is also ensured.

Body temperatures of members, guests and employees are checked on the arrival with sanitising programmes and social distancing measures being implemented across the club’s food and beverage outlets. The process of implementing the latest new F&B technology removes the need for menus by allowing guests to view the menu, order items and pay directly from their mobile devices.

He adds on, “Al Hamra, along with our hotel partners and the Public Service Department of Ras Al Khaimah (PSD), has implemented a full sterilisation programme by undertaking various measures across all of our hospitality and leisure assets such as training for safe guest interactions, guest education programmes, elevated hygiene standards and revised operational procedures. Furthermore, our hotels are in the final stages of implementing RAKTDA’s ‘Stay Safe’ Hotel Certification’, which is an excellent initiative by the Emirate’s Tourism Authority, that aims to boost confidence and rebuild trust in the emirate’s tourism industry amid concerning and challenging times. The achievement of the certification will solidify Al Hamra’s destination wide measures and reiterates Al Hamra’s goal of providing a safe environment for all our residents and guests.

Al Hamra assures the safety of guests, partners and colleagues is of the utmost importance. They grate all the government bodies for their tireless efforts and initiatives in ensuring the safety and well-being of residents and for allowing the business continuity.”

