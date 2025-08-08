ASEAN big guns meet in Abu Dhabi

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee in Abu Dhabi—comprising ambassadors from all ASEAN member states—gathered for its third meeting in the UAE capital. The session, held with Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State of the UAE, underscores the deepening ties between the Gulf nation and the ten-member Southeast Asian bloc, reinforcing collaborative efforts under their Joint Action Plan for 2024–2028.

Chaired by Husin Bagis, Indonesia’s Ambassador to the UAE, the meeting saw participation from ambassadors representing Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam—key voices from across Southeast Asia. Their in-person gathering highlighted the importance both sides attach to the UAE’s role as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner, a status granted in 2022 following the UAE’s signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

Minister Al Sayegh welcomed the ambassadors warmly and reaffirmed the UAE’s determination to build on earlier progress. He praised the Committee as an effective platform for coordination and for exploring new avenues of collaboration under the 2024–2028 action plan. The discussion covered a range of strategic priorities, including trade, investment, climate change, and environmental protection—reflecting mutual interests in sustainable development.

This Abu Dhabi gathering followed earlier milestones in the two-year partnership. For instance, the inaugural ASEAN-UAE Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee (JSCC) met in Jakarta in June 2023. Co-chaired by Minister Al Sayegh and ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General Michael Tene, that first session laid the groundwork by adopting terms of reference and setting cooperation frameworks covering economic exchange, energy, food security, culture, and more. Later, the second JSCC meeting returned to Jakarta in November 2024 to review the implementation of Practical Cooperation Areas (PCAs) under the 2024–2028 roadmap.

The Abu Dhabi meeting signals that these plans are gaining tangible traction. By bringing together key diplomatic stakeholders and agency heads, the UAE and ASEAN are cementing ties that extend beyond high-level pledges to practical, cross-sectoral collaborations.

ASEAN’s current chairmanship, held by Malaysia, further underscores the strategic context within which this cooperation is taking place. Across multiple summits and dialogues—including engagement with China, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and partners like the United States—the bloc continues to maintain a balanced regional role.

Looking ahead, the ASEAN Committee in Abu Dhabi will continue its biannual rhythm, monitoring progress while opening new opportunities for joint projects in digital transformation, sustainable energy, food resilience, and people-to-people exchanges. These evolving efforts reflect a shared ambition: building economic synergy and political stability between ASEAN and the UAE under a practical and action-driven platform.