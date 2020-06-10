Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, has announced the reopening of Sharjah’s family entertainment destination, Al Montazah Parks, for visitors.

This falls under Shurooq’s plan to gradually reopen all its destinations in the emirate after the implementation of comprehensive sterilisation procedures strictly adhering to the health and safety protocols issued by the UAE government.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Operating Officer of Shurooq, said, “The reopening of Al Montazah Parks offers families and children an opportunity to enjoy themselves in a safe and worry-free environment. We will continue to adhere strictly to all safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus, while ensuring our guests across age groups the thrill and adventure they are seeking after months of being home quarantined.”

The parks will be open from 10:00 am to 07:00 pm each day with ladies’ day on every Tuesday. All necessary precautions are being put into action such as observing body temperatures of all employees twice a day, in addition to thermal screening for all visitors before entering the destination, it was informed

Medical units are also available and on standby for handling any type of medical emergencies. The destination will facilitate smart payment methods and utilise the latest technology to sterilise banknotes.

Also Read: Al Hamra Mall and Manar Mall reopens

Also Read: Turkey to ease more restrictions

Advertisements

