Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and DOH, have announced that citizens and residents may leave Abu Dhabi emirate without a permit.

Entry to Abu Dhabi emirate is allowed with a permit issued by Abu Dhabi Police. Precautionary health measures will apply upon entry. Movement between Abu Dhabi’s regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra) is also allowed using the permit system.

Movement within each region is allowed in line with National Sterilisation Programme timings. Movement of workers remains restricted within Abu Dhabi’s regions of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Entry and exit of workers to Abu Dhabi emirate is still prohibited.

To apply for a permit, visit

https://es.adpolice.gov.ae/en/movepermit.

