Dubai Police General Command arrested the man who killed a couple of Asian citizenship, during a robbery attempt in a residential villa in Dubai.

The incident occurred in a two-storey villa where family of 4 was resided. The head of the family who was a CEO in a company, his wife of the same nationality, and they have two daughters.

The accused, who is also of another Asian nationality, had noticed the affluence of the family, while he was a part of the maintenance company, which worked in the house premise about a year before, the Dubai Police said. He broke into the house with the intention to steal money. After grabbing a 2000 Dirhams from a wallet, he went upstairs, where the couple was asleep.

His movements woke them, and in order hush their voices he stabbed both of them to death, according to the Police. One of the daughters who rushed to the scene was also stabbed on her neck by the accused. She is now back from hospital.

The knife which was used to commit the crime was retrieved a kilometer away from the site. The Dubai Police lauded the efforts of its investigation wings which caught the perpetrator within 24 hours.

Colonel Adel Al Joker, Assistant Director General for Criminal Research called on members of the public and families to ensure the closure of all entrances to their homes, the use of surveillance cameras, and reminded not to expose money or valuable collections in front of strangers to protect themselves from such attacks. Lieutenant general Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, stressed that the safety of citizens and residents is considered a “red line that cannot be compromised or crossed in any way”.

