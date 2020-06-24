More than a thousand legislators from various European nations have jointly drawn up a letter against the proposed Israel Annexation of occupied Palestinian territories. The letter which got published in many newspapers comes one week before the commencement of the annexation process by the Israel government.

The letter was organised by a former speaker of the Israeli parliament, Avraham Burg, along with other prominent Israelis who traditionally support the two-state solution.

Israel is going ahead with such a plan as per the Peace Plan curated by US President Donald Trump. According to the power sharing agreement between the coalition parties which run the present Israel government, the annexation move will be put to vote from July 1.

Israel began the construction of settlements in the West Bank, after it occupied the territories during the 1967 war. These settlements are widely considered to be in violation of International law, but Israel and US administration under Donald Trump denies it.

More than 240 signatories are British legislators. The letter which is addressed to the foreign ministries, highlight the challenges posed by the proposed action.

It warns that allowing annexation to pass “unchallenged” would encourage other states with territorial claims to “disregard basic principles of international law”. It stops short of explicitly calling for sanctions against Israel if the move takes place, reports BBC news.

