Emirates has said that it will start flying A380 aircraft to London Heathrow and Paris starting from July 15.

“The A380 remains a popular aircraft amongst our customers and it offers many unique on-board features,” Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, said.

“We are gradually looking forward to gradually introduce our A380 into more destinations according to the travel demand on specific destinations. The Emirates A380 experience remains unique in the industry.”

Emirates also announced it would commence flights for travelers to Dhaka from June 24 and Munich from July 15.

This follows the announcement earlier in the week that Dubai will re-open to business and leisure visitors from July 7, with new air travel protocols that facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents and tourists while safeguarding the health and safety of travelers and communities.

