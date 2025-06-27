Tourists splash big in the UAE

UAE’s tourism sector posts record AED257 billion GDP contribution in 2024, driven by international visitor surge, sustainable growth, and global recognition as top travel destination.

The United Arab Emirates’ travel and tourism sector delivered a record-breaking performance in 2024, contributing AED257.3 billion (US$70.1 billion) to the national economy — accounting for 13% of the UAE’s GDP. The figures, revealed in a new report by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), mark a 3.2% increase from 2023 and an impressive 26% growth compared to 2019, making the UAE one of the world’s fastest-recovering and fastest-growing tourism economies post-pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, hailed the findings as “a new indicator of the strength and diversity of our national economy,” adding that the UAE’s performance places it among the top seven global destinations for international tourist spending — a notable feat for a relatively young tourism market competing with century-old global players.

International visitors spent AED217.3 billion (US$59.2 billion) in the UAE in 2024 — a 5.8% increase from 2023 and 30.4% higher than 2019’s pre-pandemic figures. Domestic tourism also surged, with UAE residents spending AED57.6 billion (US$15.7 billion), up 2.4% year-on-year and a staggering 41% more than in 2019. These robust figures highlight not only the UAE’s resilience but also its growing appeal to both international travellers and residents seeking domestic experiences.

Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, attributed the sector’s success to forward-thinking strategies and ambitious development plans. “We have placed tourism at the heart of our economic diversification efforts,” he said. “These achievements reaffirm the wisdom of our leadership’s vision and highlight the UAE’s positioning as a global tourism powerhouse.”

A key milestone in 2024 was the election of Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais as Secretary-General of the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) — a symbolic and strategic win that Al Marri called a “historic step” for the nation’s growing influence in the global tourism ecosystem.

Under the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, the country aims to boost tourism’s GDP contribution to AED450 billion and attract 40 million hotel guests annually within the next decade. Efforts are already underway to expand tourism offerings, improve service quality, and integrate sustainable practices.

UAE tourism achieves new growth milestone

Who’s visiting?

The UAE welcomed tourists from a wide range of international markets in 2024, with India (14%), the United Kingdom (8%), Russia (8%), China (5%), and Saudi Arabia (5%) accounting for a significant portion of visitors. The remaining 60% came from other parts of the world, demonstrating the UAE’s broad global appeal and effective outreach strategies.

The WTTC projects further growth in 2025, with international visitor spending forecast to hit AED228.5 billion and domestic tourism expected to rise to AED60 billion — reflecting year-on-year increases of 5.2% and 4.3%, respectively.

Leisure and sustainability at the core

Leisure travel made up a commanding 84.7% of total tourism spend, while business travel accounted for 15.3%, highlighting the UAE’s strength as a leisure destination. International visitors contributed 79% of total tourism spending, with the remaining 21% coming from the domestic market.

Despite rapid growth, the UAE has maintained its commitment to environmental sustainability. In 2023, tourism-linked carbon emissions accounted for just 13.3% of national emissions — a sign of the country’s green initiatives within hospitality and travel infrastructure. Many new tourism projects, from ecotourism resorts to low-emission transport systems, aim to align with national climate goals.

Empowering the workforce

The WTTC report also shined a light on the sector’s social impact. Women made up 16.3% of the direct tourism workforce in 2023, while youth aged 15–24 accounted for 9.7% — signalling growing opportunities for women and younger generations in the country’s expanding tourism ecosystem.

The sector also generated US$8.6 billion in tax revenues in 2023, contributing 5.4% of the UAE’s total government income and further underlining its growing fiscal importance.

Globally, the travel and tourism industry contributed US$10.9 trillion to world GDP in 2024 — about 10% of the global economy — and is expected to grow to US$11.7 trillion in 2025. Employment in the sector also surged, with 356.6 million jobs created globally last year.

For the UAE, these numbers underscore more than economic success — they reflect a bold, inclusive, and sustainable tourism model that’s setting benchmarks for the region and the world. As the country positions itself as a tourism leader for the next decade, the WTTC report offers a clear message: the UAE is not just competing — it’s leading.