Emirates Post has re-started operations to India for all services including Economy Mail, Standard Mail, Registered Mail, Standard Packets, Standard Parcels and Express Parcels, after a period of limited operations in the wake of restrictions imposed on the travel and transport.

The reopened channel provides UAE’s large Indian expat population a way to send shipments, including household goods, personal electronic items and gifts back home.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said, “As the world cautiously opens back up, re-establishing channels of exchange with our key global partners like India will be critical to strengthening socio-economic growth once again.”

“India has always been one of our key markets, thanks to the large expat community in the UAE. Last year alone, we moved 180 tonnes of small packets and parcels all across India and we expect this to grow year-on-year. As we go into the second half of the year, we are looking forward to supporting UAE-based businesses as well as individuals with a seamless and speedy system to send essential and non-essential goods.”

In partnership with India Post, Emirates Post has established a wide network all across the country, including the main metropolitan areas of New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai as well as cities and towns across Kerala, which receives the highest volume of post from the UAE.

In tandem with the reopening of the route, Emirates Post continues to employ stringent measures. Health and safety protocols include regular sanitisation of all branches, sorting and delivery centres, offices, delivery vehicles, including all mail and parcel items that enter the facilities. It has also ensured that all its couriers have their temperature checked daily and are equipped with the personal protective equipment needed to conduct contactless shipments.

