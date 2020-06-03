Hamas authorities announced that all mosques in the Gaza Strip will reopen on Wednesday after a three-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abdul Hadi el-Agha, director-general of the Hamas-run Ministry of al-Waqf (Islamic properties) said in a press statement on Monday that all mosques, which have been shut down since March, will reopen for the daily five prayers on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

He called on the worshippers to abide by the personal precautionary measures, mainly wearing facemasks, keep social distancing, and avoid shaking hands.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Minister of Health in the West Bank Mai al-Kaila announced that since March 5, the total number of Palestinians infected with COVID-19 has reached 628.

