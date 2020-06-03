The pre-monsoon Cyclone ‘Nisarga’ has started the process hitting India’s western coast. This will continue for three hours according to the India Meteorological Department.

The right side of the cyclone’s wall cloud passed through coastal Maharashtra, mainly covering the Riagad district.

“The centre of the cyclone is very close to the Maharashtra coast. The landfall process has started and it will be completed in three hours,” said IMD on Wednesday.

The north-east sector of the eye of the cyclone is currently entering the land. The severe cyclone will cross Maharashtra coast, close to Alibag in the next three hours.

“The cyclone will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane district during the next three hours,” stated IMD in its 12 p.m. bulletin.

The cyclone is currently whirling with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kilometres per hour 40 km away from Alibagh, 95 km from Mumbai and 325 km from Surat.

The weather bureau has sounded red alert for at least seven coastal districts of Maharashtra, while several districts along Gujarat’s coast are also expecting heavy rainfall.

Nisarga follows Cyclone ‘Amphan’ which had killed close to 90 people when it hit eastern coast of India as well as Bangladesh on May 20, flattening villages, destroying farms and leaving millions without electricity.

