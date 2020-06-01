The Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) launches chartered flights to help the stranded non-resident Indians in the UAE to reach home. Initially, two flights bound to Kozhikode will fly from Ras al Khaimah airport on June 2nd and 3rd. Both the flights are scheduled to leave at 5 am on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The forum in Dubai paid tribute to leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for the timely help. KMCC chief patron A.P. Shamsudheen Bin Mohiyudhin along with other KMCC leaders including Dr Puthur Rahman (President), PK Anwar Naha (former president), and Dr Anwar Ameen held talks with Panakkad Sayyid Haidarali Shihab Thangal, president of the IUML, Janab P.K. Kunjalikkutty M.P. and Sayyid Sadhiqali Shihab Thangal to expedite the move to help thousands of stranded Indians. The organisation compiled a list 30,000 plus expats seeking help to return home. The Malappuram MP’s office took initiative to speed up the process. A request to operate charter flights was lodged with the central government thereafter.

Dr Puthur Rahman (President), Nisar Thalankara (General Secretary), Faizal Azhikode (Chartered flight co-ordinator), along with Mr Anwar Naha also laud the support of Indian officials to the project.

They said the forum is grateful to Mr Kunjalikkutty M.P. to expedite the application process. KMCC is in the forefront to offer to help the stranded Non-resident Keralites in the Gulf. They were devoid of any means to return home after a ban on international travel imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. Air India with the support of central government flew over 45,000 Indians home through its Vande Bharath mission.

KMCC is making special arrangements to transfer passengers between Dubai and Ras al Khaimah airport. The first ticket for the flight was distributed by KMCC chief patron A.P. Shamsudheen in the presence of its Sharjah wing acting president Kabeer Channankara and General Secretary Abdul Khader. Mr Anwar Naha, Puthur Rahman and others were also present.

