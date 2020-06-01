The COVID-19 pandemic has created an all new situation which demands everyone to change their routine behaviors. The businesses, industries and their working culture are no different in this respect.

A new survey conducted among employees from various countries indicate that employees are expecting their employers to bring them new trainings and skills.

About 86 per cent of office workers around the world wish their employer offered opportunities to acquire new skills, said a survey on Monday.

Nearly 83 per cent respondents said they wish their employer gave them more opportunities to enhance their current skills. The findings comes from a survey by US-based enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) software company UiPath.

The desire for upskilling and reskilling opportunities stems from fear of job loss and decreased productivity due to outdated skills, the results showed.

The survey of 4,500 office workers across India, Germany, the US, the UK, France and Singapore, conducted in February and March this year, uncovered that over 90 per cent of office workers believe their employers should be more willing to invest in digital and technology skills training for their employees.

“Now more than ever, digital skillsets are necessary. Employers need to provide their employees with new training initiatives so they can best leverage technology like automation so they’re more productive and satisfied in their careers,” Tom Clancy, Senior Vice President, UiPath Learning, said in a statement.

“Employers should offer digital training as part of career development initiatives as it is proven to enhance retention and boost business productivity.”

A third of office workers globally fear their current roles are going to demand more than their current skills, and 25 per cent worry about losing their job due to automation, said the survey.

Advertisements

