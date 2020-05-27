Oasis Mall of Sharjah has reopened by offering shoppers an engaging experience in a convenient and safe way of shopping just in time for the blessed Eid Al Fitr holiday. Oasis Mall Sharjah holds the largest Home Centre store in the Emirate, with the latest showroom design spreading across two levels.

‘Home to the box’, mall of Sharjah transports its sports aficionados to “sports paradise”, with this multi-brand retail store. After the successful rollout of the first two locations in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah, respectively, The Box plans further expansion into Sharjah, aiming to provide residents with a great shopping experience. The store, which houses various sports giants such as Skechers, K-Swiss, Umbro, ANTA, and Ipanema, has become a popular shopping destination amongst many, with its great variety in footwear, apparel and accessories, at prices rivalling outlet stores.

Other stores include Optx 20/20, a renowned optical retail brand, backed by Jaber Optical. Known for offering budget-friendly pieces that fit with a customer’s style and personality, the brand features an impressive selection of branded eyewear products, ranging from sunglasses to frames. Optx 20/20 is also offering free eye tests, even throughout the Eid long weekend, ensuring customers are welcome to get there and the whole family’s eyes tested. Besides, the leading home retailer in the Middle East, North Africa and Indian subcontinent offers an extensive and impressive range of furniture, home furnishings and accessories, bed and bath items and kitchenware.

Also, a part of the amazing selection of offerings is the first Centrepoint store in Sharjah, the single fashion destination for the entire family. Housing Landmark Group’s core retail concepts – Babyshop, Lifestyle, Shoemart and Splash – all under one identity, the store creates a seamless synergy and stimulating experience for shopping enthusiasts. An Oasis Malls spokesperson said: “With a refreshed approach to our exciting ethos for Oasis Mall Sharjah, our mall features different exciting concepts, to ensure all our visitors get an engaging shopping experience.”

The mall also features a wide range of fashion and beauty brands including the Sasha Salon, offering ladies a complete salon spa experience, as well as lovely food and beverage options, such as Dunkin’, the multinational coffeehouse and doughnut company which will open soon.

Oasis Mall Sharjah continues to follow the comprehensive guidelines issued to shopping centres and markets in accordance with directives from the UAE government, ensuring it is and remains a safe haven for all visitors. Such protocols include thermal scans at the more.

