Houthis Defy Ceasefire, Target Israel

June 25, 2025
Houthis Reject Truce, Vow to Continue Attacks on Israel Despite US-Brokered Ceasefire…reports Asian Lite News

Yemen’s Houthi group has announced that it will continue its military operations against Israel, openly rejecting a ceasefire agreement declared hours earlier by US President Donald Trump between Iran and Israel.

The announcement was made in a brief statement on social media platform X by Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi political bureau, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The acceptance by America and the Zionist entity of a ceasefire with Iran confirms that military force is the only language they understand,” al-Bukhaiti wrote in his post.

The Houthi official emphasised that the group’s military operations against Israel “will continue until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.”

On June 13, Israel launched major airstrikes on different areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Iran responded by launching several waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel, inflicting casualties and heavy damage.

On Saturday, the US Air Force bombed three Iranian nuclear sites of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. In retaliation, Iran on Monday targeted US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar with missiles.

Following Iran’s attack, US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire between the two sides would begin around 0400 GMT Tuesday. Both Iran and Israel later confirmed the start of the ceasefire.

