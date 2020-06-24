The UAE Football Association, UAEFA, in partnership with the Pro League and the International Sports Convention, ISC, organised a webinar on Wednesday.

The conference titled ‘COVID-19 and Football: How to Shape a New Future?,’ was attended by H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE Football Association, UAEFA, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, President of the Asian Football Confederation, AFC, Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, as well as other local and international sports personalities.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Rashid welcomed Sheikh Salman, Infantino and the event’s participants, stating, “Today, we unite our ambitions to advance international football to a new era after the coronavirus pandemic, by studying the pros and cons of the situation.”

“We have seen the world unite during this pandemic, proving that challenges, no matter how considerable, are not obstacles when people unite to overcome them,” he added, noting that facing the coronavirus crisis requires true leaders who make vital decisions that protect communities and the whole of humanity.

“I am pleased to be among the group of experts and specialists in international football, to benefit from their expertise and draft new solutions that will support football around the world,” he said in conclusion.

