Iran’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to nearly 10,000. 133 new fatalities were added in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said. This shows a reversal from a steady fall in daily numbers as the country has relaxed its lockdown.

There were 2,531 new coronavirus infections reported in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 2,12,501, along with 9,996 deaths in all, the ministry said on Wednesday, reports Arab News.

The daily death toll has regularly topped 100 in the past week for the first time in two months.

Senior officials have regularly warned that restrictions will be reimposed if health regulations such as social distancing to stem the surge in infections are not observed.

In a sign of such concern, the Islamic Republic’s official IRNA news agency said on Tuesday that Friday prayers at mosques will not resume in the capital Tehran this week despite an announcement last week that they would.

Iran has been the Middle East country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

