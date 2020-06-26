The 2020-2021 football season in the UAE will kick off on September 3rd with the Arabian Gulf Cup. The Arabian Gulf League will begin just less than a week later, on September 9th, the UAE Pro League said on Thursday night

The League also said that the Arabian Gulf League U-21 will follow two days later.

The announcement follows a series of coordination meetings with all stakeholders.

The Pro League had held a meeting with the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), which was attended by representatives of the national teams committee and the competitions committee, on Sunday to discuss the new fixtures.

