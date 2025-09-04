Al Zeer clinches UAE President’s Cup glory

Al Zeer stormed to a dramatic victory at Waregem Racecourse, clinching the UAE President’s Cup in Belgium, showcasing the UAE’s equestrian heritage and global sporting vision….reports Asian Lite News

Before nearly 50,000 spectators at Waregem Racecourse, Al Zeer delivered a stunning late charge to secure victory in the Belgian leg of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, marking a new chapter in the 32nd edition of the prestigious international series.

The five-year-old stallion, sired by Al Mamun Monlau and out of Assma Al Khalediah, is owned by Mohammed bin Fahad Al Attiyah and trained by France’s François Rohaut. Under the expert guidance of jockey Lukas Delozier, Al Zeer powered through the final strides of the demanding 2,170-metre Group 3 contest to claim the €200,000 prize.

A dramatic finish

The race featured 12 elite contenders and unfolded with unrelenting intensity. Joe Star, the son of Al Mourtajez out of Guest Del Falot, owned by Nasser Hilal Al Alawi and ridden by Mickael Forest, led for most of the race and appeared destined for victory. But in a thrilling twist, Al Zeer found his rhythm in the closing stages, edging past Joe Star by a neck in 2:24:01 minutes. Nabucco Al Maury, sired by Azadi and partnered by Guillaume Guedj-Gay, secured third place after a consistent performance.

The electrifying finish drew roars from the packed grandstands, as fans witnessed yet another unforgettable moment in the UAE President’s Cup series, a competition that has become synonymous with celebrating the legacy and global presence of Purebred Arabian horses.

Celebrating heritage and excellence

The trophy ceremony was graced by prominent figures, including Faisal Al Rahmani, Secretary General of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup Series, Khalid Al Qaidi, representing the UAE Embassy in Belgium, and Nelly Philippo Herman, President of the Belgian Arabian Horse Association.

Commenting on the success, Musallam Al Amri, Member of the Higher Organising Committee, hailed the Belgian leg as an emphatic success: “We are proud of the tremendous success of the Belgian leg, reflected in the exceptional attendance, fierce competition, and high level of participation from Europe’s leading stables and breeders. This underlines the Cup’s status as one of the world’s most prestigious and historic events for Purebred Arabian horses. We extend our congratulations to owner Mohammed bin Fahad Al Attiyah for Al Zeer’s remarkable victory in Belgium.”

Strengthening UAE’s equestrian vision

The UAE President’s Cup, now in its 32nd year, has consistently played a pivotal role in safeguarding and promoting the heritage of Purebred Arabian horses. By hosting races across international circuits, the Cup has expanded the global recognition of Arabian equestrian traditions while elevating the standards of competition.

The victory in Belgium once again highlighted the UAE’s vision of blending tradition with global sporting excellence. The event not only reinforces the cultural significance of the Arabian horse but also demonstrates the UAE’s enduring commitment to supporting equestrian sports worldwide.

For fans and breeders alike, Al Zeer’s triumph is more than just a race win. It represents resilience, precision, and the timeless appeal of the Purebred Arabian — values the UAE continues to champion on the world stage.