Umm Al Quwain Coop Residential and Commercial project, in Al Salamah by Union Coop, the largest Consumer Cooperative in the UAE revealed that the progress in it’s – 3 areas of Umm Al Quwain emirate has achieved 7%. The project has been designed and implemented as per the latest local and international architectural standards, as a part of the Union Coop’s objective for the implementation of world-class projects at the least possible costs.

H.E. Khalid Humaid Bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop speaks about the project, “The preliminary and excavation work for the project has already been completed. We expect that as per the ‘Project timeline’, constructions of the building structure will be completed by December next year, which means the implementation of the project will be completed by the 5th month of the year 2021.”

The CEO further highlighted that: “by changing the project contractor, we saved AED 6 Million from the total cost of construction, while maintaining the same standard specifications. This comes in order to facilitate the progress of administrative operations, which ultimately will reflect positively on the shareholders and contribute to optimizing the financial and technical resources, as the project cost is` reduced from AED 52 Million to AED 46 Million while ensuring the best designs, specifications and international standards and work as per the cutting-edge technologies.”

“The aim of the new project is to provide up to 3 months strategic commodity stocks for Umm Al Quwain, as this falls within the framework of supporting the national efforts of food security and resource sustainability index”, he added. The project will contribute to raising the level of consumer retail trade in the emirate and prove to be good news for the members of the Umm Al Quwain emirate and shareholders of the Umm Al Quwain Coop, by providing them with a wide variety of products and commodities at competitive prices and international standards, wherein the project will seek to offer a unique shopping experience, which is considered the first time in the emirate.”

Appreciating the support of the Umm Al Quwain government, Al Falasi said: “We would like to thank the government of Umm Al Quwain for its support, efforts and for the close follow-up with Union Coop to complete the project as per the pre-established time-frame.”

It’s worth noting that the project consists of a basement, ground floor and first and second floors with a total built-up area of 201,707 sq. ft. The centre includes an Umm Al Quwain hypermarket with an area of 35,732 sq. ft. with 15 shops and 70 residential apartments, in addition to 233 parking lots distributed on the basement, ground floors and outside the building. Moreover, it includes the latest showroom furnishing equipment of refrigerators, shelves and display units, housing more than 40, 000 food and non-food commodities, in addition to fresh food sections with Fishery, Butchery and Bakery, and also sections of Vegetables, fruits, dairy, spices and legumes, dates, coffee, honey and many more.

The number of shareholders of Umm Al Quwain is 888. Union Coop has sufficient experience that qualifies it to manage other Coops outside the Emirate of Dubai, achieving the highest level of services and profit for their shareholders and members, by providing the best offers and goods at competitive prices. Moreover, Union Coop is the only Consumer Cooperative in the region that manages other consumer cooperatives and has shown success in managing the Ajman Markets Cooperative Society previously, for which we wish them success and prosperity.

