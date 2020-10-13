The G-20 Leaders’ Summit will take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, from 21 to 22 November, under the chairmanship of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia…Reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over the third Group of 20 (G-20) Steering Committee Meeting to review the UAE’s approach for the remainder of the 2020 G-20 Process as a guest invitee at the G-20 Leaders’ Summit.

The G-20 Leaders’ Summit will take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, from 21 to 22 November, under the chairmanship of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In his remarks to the Steering Committee, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed extended thanks to the ministries and the relevant entities which have contributed to the success of the UAE’s participation in the G-20, whether by representing the UAE in meetings and events, or providing proposals and information aimed at enhancing the country’s benefit from this participation.

.The meeting discussed the work of the UAE across both the Sherpa and Finance Tracks to date, initial preparations for the G-20 Summit, and ways in which the UAE could stay engaged with the G-20 Process following the Summit.

Obaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, stated that the Ministry of Finance participated in 46 meetings held under the G-20 Finance Track during the G-20 Presidency of Saudi Arabia. The minister added, “We will double down on our efforts during the remaining G20 meetings to position the key points that will best showcase the UAE’s capabilities and value added of our participation in the best way.”

