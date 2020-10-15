Israel approved more than 1,300 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday in the first such go-ahead since it suspended annexation plans in the territory, reports Arab News.

The decision has drawn an angry response from Palestinians, who seek to establish a state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

“We urge the international community to intervene immediately to stop this settlement madness, which destroys any chance for a genuine peace process,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

As for the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces protests from the citizenry, the construction could help mute criticism from settler leaders, who are traditional allies. They had expressed discontentment over the suspension of the annexation of occupied territories, which paved way for a diplomatic truce with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also condemned the move to build thousands of housing units in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The ministry’s spokesperson Dhaifallah Fayez, affirmed Jordan’s rejection of the Israeli settlement policies in the occupied Palestinian territories breaching of international law and UN Security Council resolutions, according to Saudi Press Ageny.

The official stressed the need to stop all settlement practices, whether in the form of construction, expansion or confiscation of lands, in accordance with Israel’s obligations as an occupying power.

Fayez called on the international community to take “decisive” stances to pressure Israel to stop its practices that undermine peace efforts and opportunities.

