Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday appointed Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as the Kingdom’s new Prime Minister, state media reported.

The emir also assigned him to form a government and provide a list of names for approval, Xinhua news agency quoted the state media report as saying.

During a meeting with the emir at Bayan Palace, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah expressed gratitude for the appointment, reiterating commitment to the constitution and laws to serve the best interests of the country and citizens.

On Sunday, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah submitted the resignation of his government to emir after the parliamentary elections in accordance with the Kuwaiti constitution.

The previous day, Kuwait held parliamentary elections with 326 candidates running for 50 seats.

