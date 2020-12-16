During his usual morning press conference, Lopez Obrador said he sent a congratulatory letter to Biden Monday night, just hours after the Electoral College affirmed his win in the November 3 election…reports Asian Lite News

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election, and called for greater cooperation on migrant issues.

During his usual morning press conference, Lopez Obrador said he sent a congratulatory letter to Biden Monday night, just hours after the Electoral College affirmed his win in the November 3 election, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Reading excerpts from the missive, Lopez Obrador said, “We are certain that with you in the presidency of the United States, it will be possible to continue applying the basic principles of foreign policy established in our Constitution, especially that of non-intervention and self-determination of peoples.”

He added, “I also express my appreciation for your position in favour of migrants from Mexico and the world.”

Supporting the migrant population will promote the development and well-being of communities in southeast Mexico and Central America, so that “no one will be forced to leave their place of origin” to seek work elsewhere, said Lopez Obrador.

“That is how we will be able to build the definitive solution to the migratory flows from and through Mexico to the United States,” he said.

Biden takes office on January 20, 2021.

