More than 30 staff from across the NCID, including clinical, nursing, allied health, ancillary and administration staff, will be vaccinated on Wednesday..reports Asian Lite News

Singapore on Wednesday started its Covid-19 vaccination exercise, with the first batch of healthcare workers at the National Center for Infectious Diseases (NCID) getting inoculated against the disease, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).



More than 30 staff from across the NCID, including clinical, nursing, allied health, ancillary and administration staff, will be vaccinated on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.



The NCID said in a factsheet to media that the remaining NCID staff will be progressively vaccinated with the National Healthcare Group Management and Staff starting from January 2021.



The MOHhad said on Sunday that it aims to begin with vaccinating the elderly, starting with those aged 70 and above, from February 2021.



Thereafter, other Singaporeans and long-term residents who are medically eligible for vaccination will get inoculation.



Singapore has so far reported a total of 58,542 coornavirus cases and 29 deaths.



Also read:S’pore pledges to strengthen global recovery

Advertisements

