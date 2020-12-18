Airline major SpiceJet will launch 30 new domestic services including six new flights from Darbhanga in Bihar.



Accordingly, the new flights will commence in a phased manner from December 20, 2020.



“Enhancing connectivity from Darbhanga, SpiceJet will launch flights connecting the city with Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad,” the airline said in a statement.



“While the flights on Ahmedabad-Darbhanga-Ahmedabad will operate daily, flights on Pune-Darbhanga-Pune and Hyderabad-Darbhanga-Hyderabad will operate on all days except Saturdays.”



The airline had on November 8, 2020, launched daily direct flights connecting Darbhanga with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and is the first and only airline operating to the city.



Darbhanga is the airline’s 13th UDAN destination.

“In its bid to enhance connectivity between the metros and key non-metro cities, the airline has also launched new flights on Hyderabad-Vishakhapatnam-Hyderabad, Chennai-Shirdi-Chennai, Kolkata-Goa-Kolkata, Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad and Kolkata-Port Blair-Kolkata sectors,” the statement said.



“SpiceJet will also augment its operations by adding second frequencies on the Hyderabad-Goa-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Shirdi-Bengaluru, Chennai-Guwahati-Chennai, Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai, Ahmedabad-Goa-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Kandla-Mumbai sectors besides Mumbai-Guwahati and Guwahati-Kolkata.”



According to the airline, it will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes.

