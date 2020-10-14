UNRWA also praised the decades-long strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia …Reports Asian Lite News

Commissioner-General of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini has commended the generous support that UNRWA receives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia represented by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief),continues supporting Palestinian refugees in various countries worldwide.

This came in message addressed to KSrelief where the Commissioner-General also extended thanks to Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, for its support and vital role that had a great impact on Palestinian refugees.

He also praised the decades-long strategic relationship between Saudi Arabia and UNRWA and looking forward to further cooperation between the two sides.

Also read:Saudi Begins Campaign to Host Asian Games 2030

Advertisements

