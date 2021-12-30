North Darfur State’s Police Chief Abdul-Karim Hamdo urged local residents to abide by the curfew for their own safety…reports Asian Lite News

Security authorities in Sudan’s North Darfur State have declared a curfew in the state from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. (local time) until further notice to curb widespread lootings which recently began targeting the United Nations (UN) warehouses and other international entities in the region.

The indefinite curfew was announced following an emergency meeting for North Darfur State’s security committee held at the government’s headquarters in the state’s capital of El Fasher to discuss its latest security developments, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wide-spread lootings were reported on Tuesday evening on the warehouses of the World Food Program (WFP) in El Fasher as well as the headquarters and assets of the UN-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

North Darfur State’s Police Chief Abdul-Karim Hamdo urged local residents to abide by the curfew for their own safety.

In the meantime, eyewitnesses said that an armed group aboard six four-wheel drive vehicles raided the WFP warehouses in El Fasher and looted food materials after they clashed with the security forces that were guarding the warehouses, and yet no casualties were reported during the incidents.

The logistic base of the outgoing UNAMID in El Fasher was also reportedly looted on December 26.

