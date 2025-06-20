War on Children Worsens, Says UN

The new high surpassed 2023, another record year, which itself represented a 21 per cent increase over the preceding year….reports Asian Lite News

Violence against children in conflict zones soared to record highs in 2024, reaching the worst levels since the United Nations began documenting such cases nearly 30 years ago, the organisation has revealed

According to the Secretary-General Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict, “In 2024, violence against children in armed conflict reached unprecedented levels, with a staggering 25 per cent surge in the number of grave violations in comparison with 2023.”

The report verified 41,370 grave violations, of which 36,221 were committed in 2024 and 5,149 were committed earlier but verified in 2024, the highest number since the monitoring tool was established nearly 30 years ago.

(250526) — GAZA, May 26, 2025 (Xinhua) — A Palestinian boy is seen at the Fahmi Al-Jarjawi school after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, on May 26, 2025. At least 33 Palestinians, including 18 children and six women, were killed and dozens of others injured in an Israeli airstrike early Monday morning targeting the Fahmi Al-Jarjawi school sheltering displaced families, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

The new high surpassed 2023, another record year, which itself represented a 21 per cent increase over the preceding year.

With more than 4,500 killed and 7,000 injured, children continue to bear “the brunt of relentless hostilities and indiscriminate attacks,” the report said. There was also a marked increase in the number of child victims of multiple violations to 22,495.

In its annual report, the UN compiled violations of the rights of children, those aged under 18, in some 20 conflict zones around the world.

The Palestinian territories occupied the top spot in the dismal rankings, with more than 8,500 serious violations, the vast majority attributed to Israeli forces, including more than 4,800 in the Gaza Strip.

This figure included confirmation of 1,259 Palestinian children killed in Gaza, and the UN noted it was in the process of verifying information on an additional 4,470 children killed in 2024 in the war-torn territory.

The report also highlighted Israel’s military operations in Lebanon, where more than 500 children were killed or injured last year. (ANI/ WAM)