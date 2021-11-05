Tunisian President eyes early end of exceptional measures

Tunisian President Kais Saied has said he intended to speed up the end of the exceptional measures announced on July 25…reports Asian Lite News

“These exceptional measures were decided in an attempt to rescue the country and our people,” Saied said on Thursday in a video broadcast.

In his speech to the Ministerial Council, Saied insisted on his will and determination to “guarantee the rights and freedom of all citizens, in accordance with the constitution.”

“Tunisia has entered a new phase that requires new approaches and visions in order to manage public affairs,” he added.

On July 25, the Tunisian President announced that he had removed Hichem Mechichi from the post of Prime Minister and suspended all activities of the Assembly of People’s Representatives, or the Parliament. On September 29, he appointed Najla Bouden as the Prime Minister, Xinhua news agency reported.

