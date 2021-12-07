Jordan’s Amman Court of First Instance has sentenced five people to three years in prison on several charges relating to an oxygen outage case at a government hospital that resulted in the deaths of 10 Covid-19 patients…reports Asian Lite News

The five convicts, including the former hospital director, his assistant, the head of the medical gases group, the director of medical devices, and an oxygen technician, stood trial on 10 counts of causing death by association and violating the local penal code, Xinhua news agency quoted state media ass aying.

The court said that eight other people, including former officials and hospital employees, were acquitted for lack of evidence.

In March, Jordan’s former Health Minister Nathir Obeidat resigned after the 10 Covid-19 patients died at the state-run Al-Hussein Salt New Hospital, northwest of Amman, when the hospital’s oxygen supply failed.

