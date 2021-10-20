Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Washington should show its seriousness on the revival of the Iran nuclear deal by lifting anti-Iran sanctions…reports Asian Lite News

“We are serious about outcome-oriented negotiations, and there must be a sign on the other side that is serious about lifting the sanctions,” Raisi said in an interview with Iran’s state TV.

In the negotiations that took place a few days ago in Tehran with the representatives of the European Union (EU), the Iranian side said that the Islamic republic is serious, and that seriousness should be seen in the other side, he said, stressing that “these oppressive sanctions must be lifted”, reports Xinhua news agency.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (Photo by Javad SalarheyliXinhuaIANS)

“We are committed to what we said,” Raisi referred to his administration’s pledges to resume nuclear talks aimed at the restoration of 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“We had said that when the government is established, work (on nuclear talks) will be maintained and now work is pursued through the Foreign Ministry,” he noted.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, said on Monday that Iran and the EU will continue discussions on JCPOA topics in Brussels in the coming days.

According to western media, the recent talks between the EU and Iran are aimed to bring Washington and Tehran back to compliance with the accord.

The nuclear talks, which began in April in Vienna and continued for six rounds until June, sought to persuade Washington back into the deal and urge Iran to assume compliance with some of its commitments dropped after former U. President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned the accord in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

