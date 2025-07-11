Red Sea Warzone

Iran-backed rebels intensify maritime assaults in support of Gaza; US and EU condemn abductions, Israel intercepts missile….reports Asian Lite News

The Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have stepped up their maritime offensive in the Red Sea, sinking two commercial vessels within 48 hours and attempting a missile strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, further fuelling tensions across the Middle East.

The Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned cargo vessel Eternity C was struck by what is believed to be a combination of seaborne drones, rocket-propelled grenades, and small arms fire off the coast of Yemen on Monday. The attack reportedly led to the deaths of at least four crew members, with 15 still missing. Only six survivors have so far been rescued, according to the European Union’s naval mission, Operation Aspides.

The ship, which was carrying 22 crew members — 21 Filipinos and one Russian — sank soon after the assault. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Wednesday night that five Filipino crew members had been rescued, and efforts were ongoing to locate the rest.

Operation Aspides, the EU’s maritime security mission in the Red Sea and surrounding waters, stated on Wednesday that search and rescue teams had pulled six crew members from the sea. “We remain committed to ensuring the safety of maritime navigation and the protection of seafarers in the region,” the mission said in a statement.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), run by the British military, reported that the Eternity C sank at coordinates 14°42N 42°26E, approximately 51 nautical miles west of Hudaydah, Yemen. Authorities have urged other vessels in the area to exercise extreme caution.

The Houthis later released drone footage, purportedly showing explosions on the Eternity C before it submerged. They claimed responsibility for the strike, stating it was part of their ongoing campaign in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree declared that a “qualitative military operation” had also targeted Israel’s main airport on Thursday. The Israeli military confirmed the attempted ballistic missile strike, saying it had successfully intercepted the projectile before it could hit its target.

The United States condemned the attack and alleged that the Houthis had abducted surviving crew members from the Eternity C. “The Houthis killed their shipmates, sank their ship, and hampered rescue efforts,” the US Embassy in Yemen said in a statement on social media, calling for the “immediate and unconditional release” of those held.

This was the second reported vessel to be struck and sunk in as many days. On Sunday, the Magic Seas — also Greek-owned and Liberian-flagged — was attacked with drones, missiles, and RPGs, forcing its 22 crew members to abandon ship. All personnel were reportedly rescued, but the ship itself was lost.

The Houthis’ maritime campaign, which began in November 2023, has seen over 100 commercial vessels targeted, particularly those linked to Israeli, American, and UK interests. Following Sunday’s strike, Houthi officials declared ships associated with Israeli companies to be “legitimate targets,” vowing to disrupt all navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas “until the aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.”

The UAE, US, UK, and EU have condemned the growing number of attacks, which they say threaten one of the world’s most critical maritime trade routes. An estimated $1 trillion worth of goods pass through the Red Sea each year. While traffic through the corridor had shown signs of recovery in recent weeks, the latest violence risks deterring insurers and vessel operators once again.

In response to Sunday’s attack, Israel launched retaliatory strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, bombing critical infrastructure, including the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and as-Salif, as well as the Ras Qantib power plant. Israeli forces also claimed to have struck the Galaxy Leader, a ship previously seized and held by the Houthis since late 2023. Its crew of 25 was only released in January this year after 430 days in detention.

Back in the Philippines, authorities are working closely with international partners to locate the missing sailors from the Eternity C. Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said that the shipowner had confirmed the vessel’s sinking and that five Filipinos were confirmed safe. “They were in the water. The rescue team found them and pulled them out. Search operations continue for the rest,” he said.

With the situation continuing to deteriorate, fears are mounting over the safety of civilian seafarers, many of whom are employed on vessels transiting this volatile route. Maritime organisations and global shipping firms have called for enhanced protection measures in the region and stricter enforcement of international maritime law.