UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has welcomed the adoption of a Security Council resolution that allows a humanitarian exception in the UN sanctions regime applicable in Afghanistan.

UN Relief Chief Hails Decision on Afghanistan

The Security Council resolution exempts humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs in Afghanistan from the asset freeze against designated leaders of the Taliban and associated entities, Xinhua news agency reported.

“This milestone decision will enable urgently needed humanitarian action to save lives and livelihoods in Afghanistan. It is evidence of how seriously member states take the shocking levels of need and suffering in the country,” said Griffiths in a statement.

Some 160 national and international humanitarian organisations are providing critical food and health assistance in Afghanistan, as well as education, water and sanitation, and support to agriculture. There is an urgent need to ramp up this work. Humanitarian operations in Afghanistan are set to be the largest anywhere in the world in 2022, reaching some 22 million people, he said.

“This humanitarian exception will allow organisations to implement the work we have planned, and it will give legal assurances to the financial institutions and commercial actors we rely on to engage with humanitarian operators,” he said.

“The road ahead in Afghanistan is neither easy nor straightforward. The impact of our assistance also depends on the cooperation of the de facto authorities in the country and on the flexibility of the funding we receive. We must all do everything we can to preserve the life, dignity and future of all Afghans,” he said.

