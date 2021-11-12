Uzbekistan’s law enforcement bodies have detained a man and his accomplices in central Syrdarya region who planned to join terrorist organisations in the Middle East, the Internal Affairs Ministry has said…reports Asian Lite News

The man and “his like-minded people have been influenced by members of terrorist organizations in Syria through the internet and have regularly distributed extremist content, particularly jihadist material, among their close contacts,” according to a report released by the Ministry on Thursday.

Uzbekistan detains members of Jihadist group

The group’s leader intended to travel to Syria to join terrorist groups, the report said without giving further details about the number of people arrested, Xinhua news agency reported.

Investigation into the case is underway, it added.

