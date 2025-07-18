MBZ ends Euro tour with Orbán meet

UAE President’s visit to Hungary caps off wide-ranging Europe diplomacy push with strategic deals in AI, green energy, and youth policy

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan concluded his multi-nation European tour with a high-profile visit to Budapest, where he met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and witnessed the exchange of a raft of new bilateral agreements spanning advanced technology, energy, food security and defence.

The meeting, held at the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office, saw both sides commit to deepening cooperation across key development sectors, signalling a robust upgrade in UAE–Hungary ties. The visit marks the final leg of Sheikh Mohamed’s European outreach tour, which also included state-level engagements in Germany and France earlier this month.

The UAE delegation to Budapest included top ministers and business leaders, underscoring the tour’s focus on strategic economic diplomacy. Among them were Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, and several other senior officials and industry leaders, including Mubadala Group CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak and Eagle Hills Chairman Mohamed Alabbar.

According to a joint communiqué, the agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) exchanged between the UAE and Hungary span a wide range of sectors: artificial intelligence and data centres, renewable energy and energy storage, food and agriculture, government development and modernisation, family and youth policy, and defence cooperation. The two countries also pledged to explore joint investment opportunities that support sustainable development goals.

“This is a landmark moment for UAE–Hungary relations,” a UAE official said after the ceremony. “These partnerships will foster innovation, enable sustainable growth, and empower youth across borders. It is a reflection of the UAE’s broader ambition to build bridges of cooperation across Europe.”

The UAE has in recent months intensified its foreign policy engagement with Europe, seeking long-term economic diversification, energy security, and joint innovation platforms. In earlier legs of the tour, Sheikh Mohamed met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and held talks in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, where similar themes of energy transition, digital innovation, and climate cooperation were high on the agenda.

The agreements with Hungary, notably in data centres, AI and green energy, are also seen as a preparatory push toward COP30, where the UAE aims to showcase itself as a nexus of climate-smart innovation and economic diversification.

Analysts say Sheikh Mohamed’s European trip reflects a growing emphasis on “pragmatic multilateralism” — partnering with like-minded states in the EU to navigate shifting global supply chains, promote youth-focused innovation, and solidify the UAE’s position as a global connector.

The Budapest visit was also significant in aligning policies on social development and youth empowerment. UAE Minister of Family Her Excellency Sana Suhail signed cooperation protocols on family and youth policy with Hungarian counterparts, a domain where both countries have shown strong domestic focus.

Before touching down in Budapest, President His Highnes began his tour in Serbia, where he was warmly received by President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade. This visit, his first to Serbia since a new economic partnership agreement was finalised earlier this year, focused on bolstering bilateral ties through collaboration in investment, trade, technology, food security, and renewable energy. Amid drizzly skies at Nikola Tesla Airport, both leaders emphasised the value of peace and stability in the Balkans, expressing determination to advance UAE–Serbia relations that are expected to add roughly US $351 million to the UAE’s GDP by 2031.

Next, Sheikh Mohamed journeyed to Albania, where he met with Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana to review and deepen ties in trade, green energy, food security, and technology. The visit also marked a significant cultural recognition: Albania awarded Sheikh Mohamed the prestigious Benemerenti medal, acknowledging his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations. Both sides emphasised the visit’s role in laying a foundation for broader economic and diplomatic cooperation across the Balkans.