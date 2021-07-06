IndiaCast UK ropes in 5 channel partners for the launch of COLORS Gujarati in the UK … reports Asian Lite News

The channel which launched in June on Sky TV and Virgin TV is the only premium Gujarati Entertainment channel available for the sizeable Gujarati speaking population in UK.

Since the launch, the channel has been performing well on the ratings chart. This has drawn some exceptional brands in the UK to partner with COLORS Gujarati. These brands include Skrill Money Transfer, Sunrise Radio, Vasu Healthcare (TRICHUP Haircare), East African Foods (Wots Kenyan Chevdo) and Sumeet’s Step2Step Dance Academy, along with a few notable show sponsors as well.

Elaborating on the development, Govind Shahi, Executive Vice President, IndiaCast UK said, “The fact that we have 5 channel partners on-board during the launch phase itself speaks volumes about the trust our partners and advertisers have in us and on the channel. Colors Gujarati is a perfect platform to reach a targeted audience base; especially in today’s times, when one does not have the luxury to go all out with mass media campaigns. The initial viewership numbers for Colors Gujarati UK are encouraging and we are sure that all our partners can work on building a regular engagement with our loyal audience base.”

Jitesh Malde, MD – JDM Distributors, said, “We are proud to support the launch of Colors Gujarati, the only Gujarati language entertainment channel in the UK. Our loyal customer base includes diaspora especially East African Gujaratis who are proud of their culture much like our Kenyan Chevdo, which celebrates our unique heritage. HAKUNA MATATA, enjoy our delicious Chevdo.”

Tony Lit MBE Managing Director of Sunrise Radio mentioned “We are delighted to be working with Colors Gujarati on this launch. I think a quality focussed channel for the British Gujarati community will be very well received and has been long overdue – entertainment choice and quality content are so important. Congratulations Colors Gujarati.”

Adding to this, M Vala, Head of International Business, Vasu Healthcare – India said: “TRICHUP is a renowned Hair care brand in 50+ countries which we have recently launched in the UK with the help of Colours Gujarati and we have started getting fabulous response from the market. Thank you team Colours Gujarati UK.”

Wishing the team on the launch of the channel, Sumeet’s Step2Step Bollywood Dance Academy, said “Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success. Wishing all the very best to Colors Gujarati UK for their channel launch and keep inspiring.”

Ritu Soni, VP Product – Skrill Money Transfer, signed off by saying “We are excited to support Colors Gujarati channel launch in the UK and keep helping Indian diaspora send money to their loved ones quickly and safely.”

This channel’s marketing campaign revolves around the theme of “Dil Thi Gujarati” literally conveying that the channel will resonate with each and every Gujarati speaking in the UK. With a perfect mix of family dramas, comedy, movies, mythological & food shows; the channel surely lives up to the colourful and variety seeking Gujarati audience expectations. The channel is also running a small contest for all viewers currently and has planned a couple of interesting viewer engagement activities in the near future. Stay tuned in and do not miss out on the fun!

Colors Gujarati UK is available on Sky TV No. 794 & Virgin Media No. 825

Advertisements

