London’s leading diversity media and brand communications agency Media House has been shortlisted for the Diversity & Inclusion Excellence Award at the coveted PR Week Awards 2021. Winners will be announced at the award ceremony taking place on Wednesday 20th October at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane.

The PR Week Awards is the most prominent, industry sector award ceremony to recognise the achievements of the leading, PR and Marketing agencies and their contribution to the global media and communications landscape. Media House has been shortlisted for its unparalleled commitment to ensuring diversity representation and inclusion in the global mainstream, while conversely delivering successful diversity strategies for mainstream brands and organisations.

Media House Directors Arika Murtza and Tony Gill

London-based Media House has become the go-to agency for mainstream brands keen to tap South Asian and diverse audiences across multiple international territories including the UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Additionally, they have established themselves as industry leaders in providing consultancy and strategy for global brands to ensure campaigns are duly inclusive of diverse audiences.

Progressive and dynamic in their campaigns, Media House is now globally recognised as a best practice agency that delivers new innovations in diverse celebrity and influencer marketing; digital and social media; PR and Media Relations; and events to deliver visionary client campaigns that engage diverse audiences.

Media House has also established itself as the leading agency to champion and increase the visibility of South Asian and diverse clients across the global mainstream, while also servicing ethnic and diaspora audiences across international territories. Their work in diversity representation is reflected by their intersectional team, comprising a new generation of industry talent from publicists and brand marketeers to the network of influencers and creatives that they work with from campaign to campaign. The agency promotes and celebrates diversity and inclusion through the work that it does as well as ensuring it is integrated as a key principle in their recruitment process, recognising the valuable contribution each of its team members makes that collectively demonstrate a diversity of talent from respective life backgrounds and experiences.

Media House’s agency sector specialisms include the film and entertainment; celebrity and influencer; arts and culture; music and live event; charity; corporate; fashion; and lifestyle sectors.

“Diversity must always be encouraged and celebrated,” said Arika Murtza, Director, Media House. “The existence of differences in ethnicity, culture, religion and a variety of other factors has a role in the way we perceive the world as well as feel in the workplace. The practice of ensuring that people with these differences experience a sense of connection and encouragement from media as well as at Media House has always remained at the centre of what we do, working to always alleviate prejudices and promote unity in the media as well as in the workplace. Diversity and inclusion are the grounds of the world we like to see and be in.”

Tony Gill, director, Media House, added: “From the heart of the Media House team, to be recognised by the benchmark award ceremony in our industry sector, the PR Week Awards, is such a huge honour and achievement for us, reaffirming, encouraging and inspiring us to continue doing what we’re doing and celebrating diversity representation and inclusion in the global mainstream, led by our beautifully diverse and talented team. Thank you, PR Week Awards, for recognising our work and its importance in industry and beyond.”

