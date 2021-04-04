Each folklore-inspired sculpture is imbued with expression and character and is built entirely from scrap materials like wooden pallets, fallen branches, and twigs sourced from the location of the installation…writes Siddhi Jain.

Every objects become more precious when it is being used or enjoyed by someone. Denmark-based recycle artist Thomas Dambo, in association with a global travelling entertainment and immersive experiences company, will develop a new touring exhibition featuring Dambo’s signature troll sculptures built from reclaimed materials.

The outdoor exhibition by Imagine Exhibitions, Inc will build upon the tales surrounding the more than 75 giant trolls that Dambo has already created, while also telling an original story in and of itself. The experience will fuse fairytales, whimsy, and incredible art installations to inspire visitors to explore the importance of nature, climate change and other complex issues related to our relationship with the planet, nature, and animals.

Dambo is an artist and recycle activist based in Denmark who carries the title of the world’s most prominent “recycle artist”. He is best known for his colossal troll sculptures that range in height from 16 to 50 feet and ‘live’ as semi-permanent installations in parks, greenspaces, industrial parks, and in other site-specific locations around the world.

Each folklore-inspired sculpture is imbued with expression and character and is built entirely from scrap materials like wooden pallets, fallen branches, and twigs sourced from the location of the installation.

Driven by a mission to inspire people to explore our relationship with the planet, many of Dambo’s works have an associated folk tale written by Dambo himself that addresses a complex problem of our world in an approachable, fun way and which ties in with the overarching story of all Dambo’s trolls.

Dambo says: “I’m constantly working with — so to speak — stretching the materials as far as possible, elevating the life and value of recycled materials through art. Doing a travelling exhibition makes so much sense. It is a brilliant way to spread the message about recycling further and to have shorter exhibitions without turning the sculptures into trash again.”

Also Read-Delhi Contemporary Art Week begins in April

Read More-Gender inequalities on art of writing

Advertisements

