Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra was booked on Tuesday for violating COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) after pictures of him attending a large iftar gathering in Peshawar went viral on social media.

Assistant Commissioner Matni, Peshawar asked the first information report (FIR) to be registered against the minister, the owner and manager of the restaurant for flouting COVID-19 SOPs, and ordered action against them, The Express Tribune reported.

The district administration also sealed the restaurant where the gathering had taken place.

The administration further stated that as per the restaurant’s manager the attendees brought food with them and organised the gathering.

1. I was invited to a private iftar with what I was told would be a few close friends. I was neither aware of the number of people who ended up being there, nor the location, until I reached. I understand the hurt and anger caused. — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) April 27, 2021

However, on Sunday, the provincial government announced enforcing a complete lockdown in Mardan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for seven days.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government and the district administration and police have reportedly been unable to make people strictly observe the SOPs due to a lack of coordination and planning.

Around 80 per cent people don’t wear masks while going to market places and even the police does not wear masks, The Express Tribune reported.

On Monday, Pakistan’s total cases of COVID-19 infection crossed 800,000 mark and the death toll from the coronavirus has reached 17, 329.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has decided to close all schools, colleges and universities in the province.

According to The International News, the Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab tweeted that office of the provincial government will operate with an essential staff of 20 per cent of the total count.

“All schools, colleges and universities shall also remain closed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases,” said Wahab, as reported by the International news.

The Sindh government spokesperson’s tweet came after Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus.

The officials present in the meeting were briefed on the coronavirus situation in the province, as reported by the international news. They were also informed that oxygen plants are present at Dow University Ojha Campus, Trauma Centre and Gambat Hospital.

The spokesperson of CM Sindh confirmed Murtaza Wahab’s tweet, adding that “secretaries of various departments have been told that they should ask only important staff to come to office while the rest should be asked to work from home.”

