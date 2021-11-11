Titan Announces Limited Edition Titan EDGE Unisex Watch to Commemorate 50th National Day of the United Arab Emirates … reports Asian Lite News

World’s fifth largest watchmaker Titan pays tribute to the UAE which celebrates 50th national formation day in December.

Titan unveiled Titan EDGE Unisex Watch at a glittering ceremony in

Dubai in the presence of Consul General of India Dr Aman Puri.

“Titan Watches is an Indian brand synonymous with good taste, quality and precision, all attributes that are highly regarded in the UAE,” said Consul General Dr. Aman Puri. “I am delighted to be here to launch this limited edition Titan watch to commemorate an occasion as significant as the UAE’s 50th National Day and celebrate the strong India UAE ties.”

With the Spirit of the Union woven into a legacy timepiece that celebrates Titan’s timeless craftsmanship and elegant design, the specially curated National Day watch honors the history of the UAE and the significance of the region for the Titan brand.



Titan’s Tribute To UAE@50

Inspired by regional architecture, with a sapphire crystal glass cover, an understated fine, sunray dial ring and minaret-like hands, the watch also incorporates UAE Flag colours and has a falcon, the national bird, engraved on the back. The watch is presented in a premium, classy and elegant midnight-blue box, making it a perfect souvenir for both residents and tourists.



“In just 50 years, the UAE has cemented its reputation as the land of opportunity and for more than 25 of those years, Titan Watches has been proud to be a part of this success story. From enhancing our omni-channel experience to expanding our footprint to include 10 standalone stores in 12 months, our growth has been buoyed by the UAE’s resilient spirit and can-do attitude. This watch is a small token of our appreciation and celebrates 50 years of innovation and accomplishment,” said Kuruvilla Markose, CEO-International Business Division, Titan Company Limited.

He also stated that only 300 National Day watches have been produced and would be offered in-store at prominent retailers beginning November 16th. They can also be reserved right now at rivolishop.com.



Titan’s Tribute To UAE@50

Established in 1984, Titan Company Ltd. is a USD 2.8 billion (2019-20) listed company, manufacturing more than 15 million watches every year, with a customer base of over 200 million in 32 countries across 11,000 points of sale. Titan is also the recipient of the prestigious red dot design award for Titan Edge- the slimmest watch in the universe.

Titan’s Tribute To UAE@50

Titan’s Tribute To UAE@50

Titan’s Tribute To UAE@50

Titan’s Tribute To UAE@50

Advertisements

