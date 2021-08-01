The announcement said that the curfew will now last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m…reports Asian Lite News

The Tunisian government has announced that the curfew in the country will be shortened by three hours from August 1.

The announcement said that the curfew will now last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Xinhua news agency.

It also includes other measures against the Covid-19 pandemic, among which is the ban on all family, private and public events and gatherings in open or closed spaces.

Meanwhile, the owners of restaurants and cafes must prohibit consumption on site from 7 p.m., the statement added.

All arrivals in Tunisia by land, air and sea must present a negative PCR test within 72 hours before arrival, and receive a mandatory seven-day quarantine from the date of entry into the country.

According to the Health Ministry, Tunisia’s overall infection tally has spiked to 586,146, while the death toll and recoveries stood at 19,503 and 505,497, respectively.

