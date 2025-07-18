Bhutan and UAE join forces in AI push

UAE and Bhutan launch a joint initiative exploring AI solutions for entrepreneurship, tourism, and agriculture — a landmark partnership rooted in inclusive innovation and diplomacy.

In a significant stride toward bridging innovation and sustainable development, the United Arab Emirates and the Royal Government of Bhutan have launched a pioneering initiative titled “AI for Development” — a two-day high-level workshop held in the Bhutanese capital of Thimphu. Organised in partnership with the Eurasia Group and Abu Dhabi-based AI powerhouse G42, the event signalled a growing collaboration between the two nations to harness artificial intelligence for inclusive growth, especially across the Global South.

The workshop was inaugurated with Bhutan’s traditional Marchang ceremony, symbolising both cultural reverence and the significance of the moment. Attended by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Foreign Minister Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, the event gathered policymakers, technology experts, and development stakeholders to explore how emerging technologies can be adapted for national needs.

From the UAE side, the delegation was led by Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, who stressed the UAE’s long-standing commitment to “technological diplomacy”. “This initiative underscores the UAE’s commitment to harnessing AI and technology to support global development. Bhutan’s digital readiness and the UAE’s technical depth form a perfect alliance for scalable impact,” said Sharaf.

The initiative comes under the umbrella of the UAE’s evolving foreign policy approach that prioritises strategic partnerships and innovation-led cooperation across emerging economies. By backing high-impact, cost-efficient solutions tailored to local contexts, the UAE aims to serve as a catalyst for transformation well beyond its borders.

Bhutan, the first pilot country under this programme, was chosen for its openness to innovation and its national ethos of Gross National Happiness, which aligns with inclusive development. Workshop discussions zeroed in on three core focus areas: fostering entrepreneurship, promoting regenerative tourism, and enhancing agricultural productivity — all of which dovetail with Bhutan’s own developmental priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Jigme Tenzing, Secretary of Bhutan’s GovTech Agency, remarked: “AI offers conveniences, yes — but more importantly, it offers transformative potential. Through this workshop, we are aligning cutting-edge tools with our national values to ensure the growth we generate is inclusive and ethical. This is a blueprint for meaningful international collaboration.”

Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, the UAE’s Non-resident Ambassador to Bhutan, highlighted the larger picture. “This partnership is not just about technology,” he said. “It’s about scale, sustainability, and solidarity — crafting solutions that serve communities in agriculture, entrepreneurship and education, in Bhutan and beyond.”

The UAE delegation’s visit also included a royal audience with His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who praised the Emirates’ achievements in AI, space, and innovation. The King expressed appreciation for the collaborative spirit of the workshop and welcomed the opportunities it opens up for long-term cooperation in technology, education and capacity building.

The Thimphu workshop marks the first in what is expected to be a series of UAE-led AI knowledge exchanges across key partner nations. It is part of the Emirates’ broader role in advancing inclusive tech development and offering strategic support to Global South economies exploring new paths to progress.

The UAE delegation featured key representatives from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the tech ecosystem, including Muath Alwari, Director of Policy Planning, as well as teams from G42 — reinforcing the initiative’s interdisciplinary nature.

By turning AI from a buzzword into a tool for practical, on-the-ground problem solving, the UAE–Bhutan partnership sets a precedent for future collaborations between high-capacity tech nations and agile, values-driven economies.