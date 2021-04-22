Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan was the minister who removed from the post and replaced by Mehmet Mus…reports Asian Lite News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed the Trade Minister and appointed chiefs of two newly established Ministries, according to a presidential decree.



Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan was removed from the post and replaced by Mehmet Mus, Xinhua news agency quoted the decree as saying on Wednesday.



Derya Yanik was appointed as head of the Family Ministry, and Vedat Bilgin took the post as the Labour Minister.



Ministries of labor and family had been under the same roof before the decree separated them.

