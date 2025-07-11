Peace talks in the desert

President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE’s unwavering support for initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable peace, dialogue, and development in the South Caucasus. He also applauded the willingness of the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders to engage in open dialogue on UAE soil….reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates played host to a high-level diplomatic engagement this week, bringing together President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia in a bid to promote dialogue, stability, and trust-building in the South Caucasus. The UAE’s President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held separate meetings with both leaders, underscoring the country’s role as a trusted global mediator and committed partner for peace.

The historic visit comes amid cautious optimism for regional stability following years of tension and conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. By convening in the UAE, both leaders signalled their readiness to explore peaceful solutions and deepen regional cooperation.

During his meetings, President Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE’s unwavering support for initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable peace, dialogue, and development in the South Caucasus. He applauded the willingness of the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders to engage in open dialogue on UAE soil, describing it as a testament to the UAE’s growing diplomatic credibility and commitment to multilateralism.

“The UAE is honoured to facilitate dialogue that builds trust and strengthens peace across regions,” Sheikh Mohamed said. “We are committed to supporting every initiative that contributes to prosperity and stability, not just in the Caucasus but globally.”

He also expressed the UAE’s appreciation for its strong and evolving bilateral ties with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, highlighting growth across sectors and a shared commitment to cooperation. Sheikh Mohamed noted that the UAE looks forward to expanding these partnerships to support mutual interests and global peace efforts.

Economic ties with Azerbaijan

In a major step forward in economic diplomacy, Sheikh Mohamed and President Ilham Aliyev also witnessed the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the visit. The agreement is designed to stimulate bilateral economic growth, attract investment, and create new opportunities across key sectors such as renewable energy, tourism, logistics, and construction services.

The agreement was signed by UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov.

Sheikh Mohamed described the CEPA as a “milestone in UAE-Azerbaijan relations” and a reflection of the two countries’ shared ambition to build knowledge-driven, resilient economies for the future. “This agreement underlines our commitment to international cooperation and to creating sustainable economic models that benefit all,” he said.

The CEPA is expected to further enhance trade ties, which have already seen robust growth. Bilateral non-oil trade between the two nations surged by 43% in 2024, reaching USD 2.4 billion. The UAE is currently Azerbaijan’s largest Arab investor, with investments exceeding USD 1 billion.

As part of the UAE’s broader CEPA programme—aimed at boosting non-oil foreign trade to USD 1.1 trillion by 2031—this agreement also strengthens the UAE’s status as a global trade hub. With 27 CEPAs concluded to date, the initiative supports economic diversification, reduces dependency on oil revenues, and empowers UAE-based SMEs to access high-growth international markets.

Deepening UAE–Armenia ties

In a separate meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, President Sheikh Mohamed also welcomed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia. The two leaders discussed opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of investment, economic development, and innovation.

His Highness reiterated the UAE’s support for Armenia’s progress and prosperity, noting the importance of continuing dialogue to address regional and global challenges.

Both sides exchanged perspectives on key geopolitical developments and expressed shared interest in reinforcing security and economic ties. Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s foreign policy approach centred on peaceful dialogue and international cooperation.

Prime Minister Pashinyan, in turn, thanked the UAE leadership for its role in supporting bilateral relations and acknowledged the UAE’s efforts to bring together regional actors to find common ground. He conveyed Armenia’s eagerness to deepen its cooperation with the UAE across all sectors, particularly as both nations pursue ambitious development strategies.

A platform for regional peace

The trilateral developments—diplomatic engagement with Armenia and Azerbaijan, the signing of CEPA, and strategic bilateral dialogues—highlight the UAE’s emerging role as a facilitator of peace and a builder of economic bridges in volatile regions.

The hosting of the Aliyev–Pashinyan dialogue in the UAE also reflects international confidence in the Emirates as a neutral venue for conflict resolution and high-level diplomacy.

As tensions continue to simmer in parts of the South Caucasus, the UAE’s diplomatic engagement may provide new pathways for confidence-building measures and future cooperation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

By leveraging its influence and fostering partnerships grounded in mutual interest and regional stability, the UAE is demonstrating how soft power, strategic investment, and dialogue can contribute meaningfully to global peacebuilding efforts.